Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 7, 2000
LAPWAI — The fate of water in Dworshak Reservoir remains in limbo today after the Columbia River Indian Tribes and the state of Idaho failed to persuade Oregon, Washington and the federal government to save some water for late summer.
ASOTIN — Asotin County is celebrating 60 years of conservation tonight with a barbecue at Asotin City Park.
July 7, 1980
CLARKIA — Ronnie Kruger, of Clarkia, picked up first place of the Mini-A division and second in the 125-B division at the Fossil Bowl to lead regional motorcycle racers Sunday.
Life is stirring again aboard the Steamboat Jean, anchored five years now in the shallows at Hells Gate Marina.