Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 8, 2000
Leaving the keys in the ignition of a vehicle while it is unattended could result in a citation, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
———
Lewiston resident Dick Baril scored his first hole-in-one in 35 years of golf Friday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
April 8, 1980
Asotin is a peacful little community surrounded by the Snake River, Asotin Creek and hillsides. But it wasn’t always that way — peaceful, that is.
———
BOISE — Jerry Conley, 39, the director of the Kansas Fish and Game Department, and whose wife’s ancestors helped settle Orofino, Monday was appointed Idaho Fish and Game director.