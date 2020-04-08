Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

April 8, 2000

Leaving the keys in the ignition of a vehicle while it is unattended could result in a citation, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

———

Lewiston resident Dick Baril scored his first hole-in-one in 35 years of golf Friday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

April 8, 1980

Asotin is a peacful little community surrounded by the Snake River, Asotin Creek and hillsides. But it wasn’t always that way — peaceful, that is.

———

BOISE — Jerry Conley, 39, the director of the Kansas Fish and Game Department, and whose wife’s ancestors helped settle Orofino, Monday was appointed Idaho Fish and Game director.

