Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 23, 2001
When Avista Communications started providing local telephone service for businesses three years ago, it quickly gained about 25 percent of the market in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Now Avista Corp., the parent company, is struggling with an unpredictable electricity market and has decided to sell its telecommunications affiliate.
———
Justin Adams and his wife, Denise Adams, are the new owners of the Dill Pickle and Zo Zo’s Cafe in Lewiston.
Dec. 23, 1981
ASOTIN — Ray Westberg, a retired merchant, has been named to the Asotin Planning Commission to succeed Harold Higbee, who has retired after serving 12 years.
———
If things go as expected at the National Collegiate Athletic Association convention in Houston next month, University of Idaho quarterback Ken Hobart may receive an extra year of eligibility with the Vandal football team.