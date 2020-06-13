Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 13, 2000
Lamont Thompson, who plays free safety for the Washington State football team, has been rated among the top five collegiate prospects at his position by National Football Scouting Inc.
———
Lewiston Boy Scout Eric Timme, 16, quietly corrected Lewiston Mayor Jeff Nesset Monday night, and acknowledged, “I’m a little nervous, too,” as he accepted a plaque celebrating his saving of his 6-year-old cousin in a rafting accident a year ago.
June 13, 1980
COLFAX — Three flash floods in the past 40 days were enough to convince the Washington Department of Transportation to build a new barrier along the Buck Canyon grade on Highway 195.
———
Idaho’s 1980 Junior Miss, Diane Arnzen, of Grangeville, will leave today for Mobile, Ala., to take part in the America’s Junior Miss Pageant.