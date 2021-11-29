Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 29, 2001
MOSCOW — University of Idaho President Bob Hoover on Wednesday outlined his plan to shave $29 million from the school's budget over the next three years, including job and program cuts.
———
A citizen committee is one draft away from recommending a plan for an $11.8 million jail to the Nez Perce County Commission.
Nov. 29, 1981
Jim Minnette is the new varsity boys' basketball coach at Lewiston High School. He opens his varsity coaching career Tuesday when his Golden Bengals go against Kellogg at Booth Hall.
———
MOSCOW — Kay Keskinen, a systems analyst at the University of Idaho, has been named Idaho's Outstanding Woman of the Year for 1981.