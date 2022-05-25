Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 25, 2002
It was as if the Lewis-Clark State Warriors were compelled to act quickly. Maybe they felt obliged to show their fans something before yawns or the evening chill prompted their retreat from Harris Field. Two first-inning home runs set a tone that Warrior batters maintained, and Andy Torres threw a five-hit shutout as L-C trounced Bellevue, Neb., 13-0 in an NAIA World Series game that ran into this morning even though it lasted only seven innings.
May 25, 1982
PULLMAN — Stanton E. Schmid, currently associate vice president for university relations at the University of Washington, will become Washington State University’s vice president for university relations, starting Aug. 19.
An ordinance establishing home occupations was introduced and read for the first time at the Lewiston City Council meeting Monday night.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will continue as a university transportation center, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The National Institute for Advanced Transportation Technology was created at the UI in 1991 as one of only four national centers established under the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act. It serves as a place for development, testing and marketing of new technologies to help meet society’s changing transportation needs.