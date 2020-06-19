Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 19, 2000
LIND, Wash. — Former state legislator and his wife, Otto and Doris Amen, have established an endowment to support agricultural research in the low-rainfall area of eastern Washington. The announcement was made last week at the annual field day of Washington State University’s Lind Dryland Research Station.
———
After counting residents of 51,000 households one at a time during home visits, the U.S. Census is approaching the mop-up phase in northern Idaho.
June 19, 1980
ASOTIN — Asotin was the boomtown in Asotin County during the 1970s, with a 45.1 percent growth in population to 924 by the federal census this year.