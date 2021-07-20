Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 20, 2001
PULLMAN — A voter-approved initiative and repair work at the high school library make up the majority of a proposed $1.9 million increase in the Pullman School District’s 2001-2002 budget.
———
MOSCOW — Tarn Sublett, a graduate assistant with the University of Idaho football coaching staff in 1998, rejoins the Vandals as a full-time assistant, replacing Pat Fitzgerald.
July 20, 1981
Next time you’re sitting on your porch sipping a Bud or Miller, think of this: If not for a quirk of fate, you could be knocking down a Weisgerber’s Leader Extra Pale, brewed right here in Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho entomologist Larry O’Keeffe reports a large build-up of aphid populations in lentil fields throughout northern Idaho and eastern Washington.