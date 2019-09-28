Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 28, 1999
Lewis-Clark State College’s student newspaper, The Pathfinder, has won a first-place scholastic newspaper award for 1999.
———
In Monday night’s action-packed girls’ high school volleyball battle of rivals, the Lewiston Bengals outlasted the Clarkston Bantams 15-5, 14-16, 10-15, 15-10, 15-8 before an enthusiastic crowd at Clarkston’s newly refurbished Kramer Gym.
Sept. 28, 1979
Stegner Grain and Seed Co. of Grangeville has taken a giant step toward construction of a grain terminal at Whitman County’s Port of Wilma on the Snake River in north Clarkston.
———
Only the striping remains to be done to complete a $519,000 runway resurfacing project at the Lewiston Airport.