Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 19, 2001
Pomeroy’s Travis Ledgerwood officially reeled in the biggest catch of the day during Sunday’s portion of the Great Snake Lake Steelhead Derby, and the $175 prize that came along with it. Ledgerwood’s catch weighed in at 17.79 pounds.
Nov. 19, 1981
Lewiston Roundup Board raised its purse by 60 percent Wednesday for the 1982 rodeo, the first to be held in an arena soon to be built in Lower Tammany. The old North Lewiston arena had its last events this year.
———
The Clarkston Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted during a special session Tuesday night to oppose the implementation of any new taxes or increase of current ones.