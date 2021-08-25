Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 25, 2001
The 25th-ranked Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team opened with a win, then lost at Warrior Gym for the first time in almost two years during Friday’s sessions of the Holiday Inn Express Invitational.
———
An agreement on right of way needed for the new Port of Lewiston business and technology park east of Thain Grade apparently has been reached in time for bids to be advertised Monday as scheduled.
Aug. 25, 1981
COLFAX — Robert K. Suess, the first full-time manager of the annual Palouse Empire Fair, will make this year his ninth and final show.
———
MOSCOW — Main Street in Moscow is open again, just in time for the throng of newcomers to the University of Idaho.