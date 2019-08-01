Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 1, 1999
Adcope Athletic Club in Lewiston has been sold by owners Clarice and Brian Keller to Adcope LLC, a partnership between R.L. “Tony” Copeland, Phil Adamek and Jack Noble, all of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
University of Idaho architecture major Lesa Lee McIntyre is the 1999 recipient of the CSHQA $1,000 UI Architecture Scholarship.
Aug. 1, 1979
Pouring began this week on the Lewis-Clark Terminal Association’s $1.8 million concrete grain elevator. The work by construction crews from Haskins Co. of Spokane should be completed by Sunday.