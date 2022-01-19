Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 19, 2002
CHENEY — Mary Ann Graves of the University of Idaho placed second Friday in the women’s portion of the EWU Indoor Pentathlon Championships at Thorpe Fieldhouse.
Jan. 19, 1982
Channel Lumber Co. of Craigmont is producing a finished product again after a layoff of more than three months.
MOSCOW — Scantily clad sunbathers who can be seen from the street on sundecks at University of Idaho fraternity and sorority houses could be violating a proposed city ordinance.