Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 6, 2002
The Burlington Northern Railroad once laid a path of wood and iron from Moscow to Arrow Junction, where the Potlatch River runs into the Clearwater. Now the line has been abandoned, and all the rails and ties have been removed. But the old path has found a new use as a new bike path.
———
True to form, the Lewis-Clark State College men’s golf team got another second chance this season. The Warriors learned Sunday they have earned an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament, which will be played at Palm Coast, Fla., at the Matanzas Woods Golf Club.
May 6, 1982
MOSCOW — The Moscow School Board voted Wednesday night to ask Moscow School District residents to increase the $1.6 million override levy by 9.8% to almost $1.8 million in the May 18 election.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac City Council is still looking for flatcar floors to bridge Lapwai Creek in the west end of town, but the council won’t turn down a federal grant if it can wrangle one.