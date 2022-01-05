Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 5, 2002
Even though the building for Home Depot is completed, the parking lot is paved and employees are reporting to work, the world’s largest home improvement retailer isn’t quite ready to make its Lewiston debut. Home Depot will open Feb. 7.
———
The year 2001 has drawn to a close. For many Americans, it was a dark year filled with tragedy, sorrow, grief and pain. It was a year that left us with a good many uncertainties about the future, except that life will never be the same.
Jan. 5, 1982
MOSCOW — Moscow’s new mayor, Dee Hager, plans to reorganize the Moscow City Council’s committee structure, she said at Monday night’s council meeting.
———
Nez Perce County will start charging a small fee for some uses of its two conference rooms.