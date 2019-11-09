Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 9, 1999
Completion of the Southway boat ramp and parking area will cost another $582 on top of the $7,500 it is already over budget, but will include substantially more improvements than originally planned.
The Clarkston High School football team is in unfamiliar territory. The Bantams, 4-5 overall and winners of three straight, play host to Prosser tonight in a Washington state Class 3A playoff game at Adams Field.
Nov. 9, 1979
Plans for a four-year nursing program at Lewis-Clark State College next fall have been approved by the Idaho State Board of Nursing.
Lewiston and Idaho Falls — two football teams that won when they had to but only then — open the “second season” Saturday when they meet each other in the first round of the first-ever Idaho state A-1 football playoffs at Bengal Field.