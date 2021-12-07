Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 7, 2001
The Nez Perce County Veteran’s Council will mark the 60th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor today at the North Lewiston boat ramp.
Dec. 7, 1981
MOSCOW — Voters throughout Latah County go to the polls today to cast ballots for highway, cemetery and fire district commissioners. In all, there will be 15 different elections.
———
Larry Reeves, of Anatone, has been elected president of the Asotin County Cattlemen’s Association, and Robert G. Talbott, of Asotin Creek, has been named vice president. Kenneth Neace, of Cloverland, is secretary-treasurer for the coming year.