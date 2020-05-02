Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 2, 2000
MOSCOW — Small-town hospitals will either close, get swallowed by chains or serve as regional clinics for larger metropolitan hospitals. This comes as a prediction from Charles Barrilleaux, a political science professor at Florida State University and health policy consultant visiting the University of Idaho on Monday.
———
OROFINO — A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 42-unit Brookside Landing retirement and assisted living center will be held here today. The center is designed for people 55 and older and is scheduled for completion next spring. It will feature 28 independent living apartments and 14 assisted living units.
May 2, 1980
Batting ninth isn’t always fun, but Greg Barnes loved it Thursday afternoon as he drove in five runs with a pair of homers to lead Lewiston High past Clarkston High 13-4.
———
COLFAX — The seven-tenths of an inch of rain that fell in 15 minutes Monday caused severe soil erosion in a large area near Colfax, the Whitman County Soil Conservation Service reported.