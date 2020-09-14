Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 14, 2000
A self-proclaimed pro-business member of the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission held a new company at bay Wednesday night to look at the direction the wireless telecommunications industry may be taking in the region.
———
The Surface Transportation Board in Washington, D.C., has backed abandonment of the only rail line connecting Spalding with Grangeville, substantially narrowing the options of grain and lumber shippers who would like to keep the tracks open.
Sept. 14, 1980
Strong winds caused numerous capsizes in the first day of the Tribune Cup Regatta Invitational being held off Chief Timothy Park on the Snake River Saturday.
———
Kluss Appliances, which opened at 1626 Main St., at Lewiston, 18 years ago, will have its formal opening Thursday at its new location at 1112-1114 Main.