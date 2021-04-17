Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 17, 2001
A new bridge could be built across the Clearwater River at Lenore within 10 months, Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Director Jerry P. Black said Monday.
———
Idaho soon will have its own piece of international space station history. Jeff Ashby, a University of Idaho mechanical engineering alumnus, is scheduled to pilot a NASA crew on the space shuttle Endeavor’s trip to the space station.
April 17, 1981
Bathtubs, as many as a dozen of them, will roll down Clarkston’s main street this afternoon in the annual Clarkston High School Distributive Education Clubs of America bathtub race.
———
NEZPERCE — Two Nezperce agribusinessmen told the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Thursday that they favor retaining the 13-mile-long Nezperce Railroad as a railroad, not a storage siding for boxcars.