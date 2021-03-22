Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 22, 2001
BOISE — A bill expanding the Port of Lewiston's role as an economic development organization is on its way to Gov. Dirk Kempthorne for signature into law.
———
SANDPOINT — The new Stella chairlift helped elevate Schweitzer Mountain Resort despite a low snowpack this winter, the resort's manager told the Idaho Travel Council.
March 22, 1981
Some 125 members of the Mann's Lake Fishing Association met at the Brammer Building on Saturday night to plan an appearance at the April 14 meeting of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District directors to request reopening of the lake to fishing.
———
PULLMAN — John W. Kramer, a veterinary scientist at Washington State University, has been appointed co-chairman of a National Institutes of Health task force dealing with diabetes research.