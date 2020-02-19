Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 19, 2000
A team competing in the Simpson All-Star League at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston has broken the Idaho state bowling record for a five-man single scratch game, American Bowling Congress representative Bud Berlinghoff said Friday.
BOISE — In a voice vote, the House Transportation and Defense Committee on Friday endorsed Rep. Shirley Ringo’s bill to create a special license plate to commemorate the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
Feb. 19, 1980
SEATTLE — A California attorney says efforts by the group he heads to purchase the money-losing Seattle Mariners have come to a standstill.
Vera N. White, of Lewiston, has received a certificate of recognition from the Idaho Commission on Women’s Programs for her work on the Nez Perce County Commission.