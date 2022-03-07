Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 7, 2002
ASOTIN — The burn pile accumulating at Asotin's city shop won't be lit this year. The annual blaze has been canceled by city officials because they recently learned burning the pile of debris is illegal.
MOSCOW — These are tough times for Idaho Public Television, said station director Peter Morrill as he prepared to meet with the Idaho Board of Education today to finalize the elimination of four staff positions.
March 7, 1982
Accompanied by their respective high school marching bands, Boy Scouts and dignitaries, officials from Idaho and Washington met in the middle of the new Southway Bridge Saturday morning to commemorate completion of the first stage of the project.
MOSCOW — Idaho's second straight Big Sky Conference tournament championship wasn't official until the scoreboard in the Kibbie Dome showed the Vandals had beaten Nevada-Reno, 85-80, Saturday night in the title game.