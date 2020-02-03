Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 3, 2000
AHSAHKA — The annual steelhead spawning procedure began this week at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery here and will continue each Tuesday through the first week of May, according to Dworshak fisheries manager Bill Miller.
Stephanie Burgmeier from Dubuque, Iowa, has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Idaho, Vandals coach Larry Foster announced.
Feb. 3, 1980
When the Medical Service Bureau completes its new additon just east of Lewiston’s 17th Street next month, it will be able to practice what it preaches: equal opportunity and access for all persons, regardless of whether they are handicapped.
Clarkston voters will have an opportunity Tuesday to decide if they want to pay for a new all-weather track and baseball field at Clarkston High School.