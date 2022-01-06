Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 6, 2002
You probably didn’t recognize her. But if you’re a Lewiston resident you might have had a cast member of a nationally televised show on your doorstep Saturday. Caroline, 12, of the public television show “Zoom,’’ helped the Valley Boys and Girls Club with its annual Christmas tree pickup in Lewiston. Caroline rode with volunteers and knocked on doors asking for donations.
UNIONTOWN — The popularity of eBay has prompted a Washington antique dealer to take a new direction in his career.
Jan. 6, 1982
A microwave system between the University of Idaho and Washington State University will begin relaying engineering classes between the two schools this semester.
PULLMAN — A representative of the Moscow-Pullman Recycling Center told the Pullman City Council Tuesday night the organization needs at least $10,000 in outside money if it is to survive because of plummeting market prices for recycled goods.