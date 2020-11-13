Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 13, 2000
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State learned Sunday it has been placed in a pool with Concordia and Simon Fraser in the NAIA Pacific Northwest Region volleyball tournament, which begins Thursday at Concordia College.
Nov. 13, 1980
Mountain West Airline has receiced authorization to land in Coeur d’Alene and is confident the same approval will be forthcoming from the Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce County Commission for service at the Lewiston Airport.
The student body president at Lewis-Clark State College supports higher student fees at Idaho’s four colleges — but not the $50 increase proposed by the State Board of Education.
Even though the dust of September’s 2000 Lewiston Roundup has barely settled, next year’s event already has begun for some. The 2001 Roundup royalty court was appointed in October. The queen is Cathy Jo Pottenger, of Lewiston. Princesses are Cassie Lynn Houser and Jennifer Landrus, both of Clarkston.