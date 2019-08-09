Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 9, 1999
Summer activities are in full bloom with the arrival of Sunflower Days set for Friday and Saturday in Clarkston. A flower show, nickel games, sidewalk art contest, craft show and volleyball tournament are among the festivities planned.
———
BOISE — Former Lewis-Clark State College pitcher Ryan Baerlocher continued his hot throwing in the Class A Rookie League as he led the Spokane Indians to a 7-5 Northwest League victory over the Boise Hawks on Sunday.
Aug. 9, 1979
Ole D. Spaulding, maintenance supervisor of the Asotin County Housing Authority for the past eight years, will leave today for Ellensburg, where he has accepted the directorship of the Housing Authority of Kittitas County.
———
Design and engineering work on the new high-level Snake River bridge was forwarded to the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday, the deadline for completion of the drawings and prints.