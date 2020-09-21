Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 21, 2000
MOSCOW — Felicity Hill, director of the United Nations Office of the Women’s International League, will be the guest at a coffee hour Monday at the University of Idaho Women’s Center.
———
Idaho County will receive $477,000 and Clearwater County will receive $232,000 from the Bureau of Land Management in payments in lieu of taxes.
Sept. 21, 1980
The Waffle Iron, a restaurant at 1421 Main St., Lewiston, will open this morning with a specialty the owner says most valley residents may not have sampled before.
———
MOSCOW — Any doubts that Ken Hobart couldn’t throw a football were laid to rest Saturday night in the University of Idaho’s 1980 home opener against Simon Fraser. The Vandals won 56-16.