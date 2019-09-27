Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 27, 1999
MOSCOW — Chelsea Zenner scored two goals to lead Moscow High past Colville 4-1 in a late-reported girls’ soccer match Saturday. The Bears are 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Border League.
Sept. 27, 1979
Business is not booming for Schoolhouse Stuff, a Clarkston shop selling educational materials and books.
PULLMAN — Installation of the artificial surface on Washington State University’s new track next to Hollingberry Fieldhouse begins Monday by Chevron Co. workers.