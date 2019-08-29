Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 29, 1999
POMEROY — Getting his schools on line and ready for the 21st century poses an exciting challenge for Jim Kowalkowski, the new superintendent of the Pomeroy School District.
———
OROFINO — U.S. Bank has named Treva Kayler manager of its Orofino branch, where she will manage a staff of five serving the banking, investment and insurance needs of local customers.
Aug. 29, 1979
W.D. Field of Lewiston shot a hole-in-one Tuesday on Bryden Canyon’s 170-yard par-three hole No. 13, using a 4-wood.
———
MOSCOW — The repaving project for Moscow’s Main Street has been delayed for two weeks because a subcontractor is tied up on another job.