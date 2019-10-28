Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 28, 1999
Lewis-Clark State College blames the bulk of an $83,000 athletic department deficit on costs associated with its decision last year to remain affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
———
Fishing fever has struck steelheaders as local launch ramps and fishing holes are overflowing with boaters and fishers in search of the seagoing trout.
Oct. 28, 1979
LAPWAI — Regina Ehrstrom of Lapwai was elected the first president of the Idaho chapter of the North American Indian Women’s Association on Friday at a regional meeting at Lapwai.
———
LeRoy M. Spenser has formed Airship Cargo Inc. in the hope of carrying cargo — coal at first, later grain — in a lighter-than-air craft that could discharge its cargo directly into barges at the Port of Clarkston.