Sept. 26, 2000
MOSCOW — As zoning decisions go, it turned out to be a slam dunk affair. The Latah County commissioners Monday night took just 13 minutes to hold a public hearing and grant a zone change that opens the door for expansion of the Bennett Lumber Co. mill at Princeton.
Grangeville hasn’t lost hope of saving the only rail line serving the community. Thursday, the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a meeting aimed at giving investors who may purchase the line a chance to see how much support they would have.
Sept. 26, 1980
A sampling of opinions on ride sharing brought “fairly good results” in a Lewiston test area, Adele Plouffe, chairman of the volunteer Citizens Accelerating Ride Sharing, said Thursday.
A dedication of the Charles Francis Adams Building in Clarkston will be held Sunday on the high school lawn.