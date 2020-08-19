Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 19, 2000
WINONA, Wash. — A 500-acre wildfire nearly reached the Whitman County town of Winona on Friday before firefighters brought it under control.
Aug. 19, 1980
PULLMAN — The Pullman School District is willing to make another attempt at mediation of an impasse with the Pullman Education Association if a state mediator involved thinks the effort will be worthwhile, Board President Dennis Morrison said Monday.
———
Diseases and insects are continuing to cause leaf yellowing and droppage in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley deciduous trees later than usual this summer.