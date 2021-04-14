Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 14, 2001
GENESEE — Iditarod Rookie of the Year Jessie Royer shared her 2001 dog sled race experience with Genesee School sixth graders Friday and, by the end of her talk, she had some new fans and students had a new role model.
———
Lewis-Clark State College Provost Rita Morris announced Friday she is a finalist in presidential searches at two universities outside of Idaho.
April 14, 1981
Lewiston’s National Weather Service station, targeted for elimination by the Reagan Administration, will close Sept. 30 unless Congress blocks the president’s recommendation, the service’s new area manager said Monday.
———
ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners will switch their legal advertising and reports of commission proceedings from the old Clarkston Herald to the new Clarkston American on July 1.