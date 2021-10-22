Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 22, 2001
PULLMAN — More than 400 students from Washington and Idaho high schools will gather at Washington State University on Thursday for the 11th annual Math Day competition.
———
TWIN FALLS — The initial concern over how Idaho will implement a second telephone area code has apparently dissipated. No one showed up in Twin Falls last week at the first of four public hearings on a new area code that is expected to be imposed sometime in 2003.
Oct. 22, 1981
The request of St. Joseph’s Hospital for a certificate of need for purchase of a computerized axial tomography (CAT) scanner will be considered by the Idaho Health Facilities Review Board next week at Boise.
———
Lewiston crews have begun replacing 14 troublesome mercury vapor street lights with more efficient high pressure sodium luminaries in North Lewiston on U.S. Highway 95 between Third Avenue North and the interchange of Highway 95 north and Highways 12-95 east.