Jan. 20, 2000
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne is proposing in his budget blueprint giving Lewis-Clark State College $3.4 million to help construct a new gym and $250,000 to the Idaho Fish and Game Department to repair the dam at Winchester Lake State Park.
Ed Cheff, Ryan Baerlocher and the 1999 Lewis-Clark State Warrior baseball team have been nominated for awards by the Inland Northwest Sportswriters and Broadcasters.
Jan. 20, 1980
Clarkston High School’s basketball team continued to put more distance between itself and the past Saturday evening as it completed its second annual sweep of Lewiston, 58-50, at Booth Hall.
The Pullman-Moscow Airport will be guaranteed at least two daily round-trip flights to Seattle and Spokane through 1988 as the result of action taken by the Civil Aeronautics Board.