Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 28, 2002
GENESEE — Russ Zenner, of Genesee, recently received the No-Till Innovator Award, co-sponsored by Syngenta Crop Protection and No-Till Farmer magazine.
———
WEIPPE — People in Clearwater County and the surrounding area have dipped deep into their pockets and come up with about $33,000 to ensure continued development of the Weippe Discovery Center.
Jan. 28, 1982
Near-perfect basketball for the first 13 minutes of the game enabled Clarkston to control the tempo and the Pullman Greyhounds on the way to a 51-39 Frontier League victory Wednesday night at Kramer Gymnasium.
———
The Lewis-Clark Rifle Range will be closed until further notice because littering at the range has reached epidemic proportions, Don Thornberry says.