Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 16, 2000
Students from Logos High School in Moscow won the state title for the second year in a row in the Idaho Law Foundation’s mock trial held at Boise.
RIGGINS — Preliminary results from the first day of jetboat racing in Riggins are in and Jake Wyatt, of Clarkston, is leading the pack.
April 16, 1980
The Clarkston Bantams continued their lusty hitting ways Tuesday afternoon and went on to bury Lewiston High 10-2 in a nonleague baseball game at Adams Field.
Development of an industrial park in North Lewiston may provide a place for Lewiston area businesses to expand and still remain within the community, Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members were told Tuesday.