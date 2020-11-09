Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 9, 2000
Steelhead anglers in the Lower Clearwater River will get a second crack at some early-returning steelhead. The Nez Perce Tribe will be trucking steelhead that enter the ladder at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery at Ahsahka back to Lewiston for release into the Clearwater River.
———
POTLATCH — Voters within the Potlatch School District boundaries Tuesday approved creation of a recreation district with 57 percent of the ballots cast in favor.
Nov. 9, 1980
The first shop may open by Thanksgiving weekend in the mall addition at the Lewiston Center. Cole’s Jewelry, currently located inside the PayLess store at the center, will move sooner if construction of its store is completed, Robert J. Cole said.
———
Lewiston area skiers will have available to them this winter for the first time their own charter airline service to ski areas throughout the west.