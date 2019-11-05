Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 5, 1999
A preliminary plat for 32 lots on Birch Drive between 18th and 19th streets was approved by the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine has published a 134-page book detailing the first 100 years of the college’s existence.
Nov. 5, 1979
BOVILL — Mayor Lloyd Hall went hunting a few weeks ago and afterward stopped by Gary Eggers’ house for coffee. That’s when Eggers announced his plans to oppose Hall in Tuesday’s election.
———
Gem State Airlines President Justin Colin is considering leaving Idaho and taking his airplanes with him.