Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 6, 1999
Nothing is sacred on the Bone Radio Network. Not U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, not rock ’n’ roll meister Dick Clark, not breakfast cereal and not even the deejay’s own kids, known to the listening public as Druid Boy, Microwave Boy and Sister Happiness. Mark Bone has fun with all of them and just about everything else during his morning program on a Lewiston radio station.
Sept. 6, 1979
PULLMAN — Pullman’s old post office will be remodeled into a dinner theater if Palouse entrepreneur Jack Clark has his way.
———
Tomato season is just about over in the hinterlands of north central Idaho.