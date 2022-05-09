Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 9, 2002
SPOKANE — Rick Templeton scattered six hits and kept his undefeated record intact as Colfax beat Kettle Falls 7-1 Wednesday in the championship game of the Northeast A League prep baseball tournament at Avista Stadium.
PULLMAN — Len M. Jessup, who directs the management information systems program in Washington State University's College of Business and Economics, is the college's new dean.
May 9, 1982
The city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County and the Idaho Division of Highways soon will be able to write "finished" upon the Mill Road project, a project that has taken 15 years from conception to completion
SEATTLE — The Lewis-Clark State Warriors continued their winning ways Saturday, bouncing host Seattle twice by 10-1 and 10-0 scores in NAIA District 1 baseball play here.