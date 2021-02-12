Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 12, 2001
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s basketball team played one of its best games of the season and hung on for a 77-66 win over arch-rival Boise State.
Hong Li, of Pullman, a microbiologist with the Agricultural Research Service, has been named a 2000 Early Career Research Scientist by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feb. 12, 1981
Two shop machines have been donated to Lewiston High School by a Seattle firm where a graduate of the high school is employed.
BOISE — The sounds of Lewis-Clark State College students drumming up support for their embattled institution filled the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday.