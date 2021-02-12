Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Feb. 12, 2001

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s basketball team played one of its best games of the season and hung on for a 77-66 win over arch-rival Boise State.

———

Hong Li, of Pullman, a microbiologist with the Agricultural Research Service, has been named a 2000 Early Career Research Scientist by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Feb. 12, 1981

Two shop machines have been donated to Lewiston High School by a Seattle firm where a graduate of the high school is employed.

———

BOISE — The sounds of Lewis-Clark State College students drumming up support for their embattled institution filled the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday.

