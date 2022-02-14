Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 14, 2002
MOSCOW — Members of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce were brought up to speed Wednesday by an Idaho Department of Transportation official who outlined proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 95, including three options for a bypass around town.
———
Clarkston High wrestling coach Dan Randles, who last week announced that this, his 10th season with the Bantams, would be his last, has reconsidered.
Feb. 14, 1982
Asotin County residents began lining up an hour and a half early Saturday to pick up surplus blocks of cheese distributed at St. Vincent De Paul Store at Clarkston. Nearly 700 county residents signed up and took home five-pound blocks of cheese.
———
PORTLAND — Jeanne Eggart became the highest-scoring Washington State basketball player in history — man or woman — when she hit 18 points Saturday to lead the Cougars to a 74-59 win over Portland State.