Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 31, 2000
SPOKANE — It was for the most part all Lewis-Clark State on Saturday night as the Warrior women’s basketball team breezed past the Whitworth Pirates 73-61 in nonconference action.
———
Not long after Antonio Salerno arrived in Lewiston to be the executive chef at Jonathan’s, he received an assignment he didn’t quite understand. His new bosses were encouraging him to sample bite-size steak at a couple of local eateries.
Dec. 31, 1980
Cascade Airways plans to purchase six new pressurized airplanes next summer to replace the unpressurized planes that have been the workhorses of the Northwest commuter airline for the past 10 years.
———
Entertainment spots and law enforcement officers are preparing for the busiest New Year’s Eve in many years tonight because of the balmy weather and clear roads.