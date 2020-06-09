Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 9, 2000
While organizers managed to slip two games in between the raindrops, Thursday’s opening session of the Dwight Church Memorial Invitational American Legion baseball tournament was pared down due to wet weather.
MOSCOW — A team of University of Idaho students is showing off its re-engineered Chevrolet Suburban SUV this week at the FutureTruck 2000 competition in Mesa, Ariz.
June 9, 1980
Byron E. Chase, Asotin County District conservationist for the U.S. Conservation Service at Clarkston since Oct. 4, 1976, will be transferred to Lewiston and a similar position for Nez Perce County District June 16.
A group of area farmers has formed a cooperative to study the feasibility of distilling fuel alcohol from grain grown in the region probably for use in making gasohol.