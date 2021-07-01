Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 1, 2001
SPOKANE — Two mild earthquakes struck Spokane shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, but no damage was reported, authorities said.
———
PULLMAN — Pullman elementary teacher Kristi Rennebohm-Franz was one of three teachers who recently won $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation National Educator Awards.
July 1, 1981
Plans for a women’s prison at Orofino have been dropped after an architect’s analysis showed the cost to be three times higher than the amount the Idaho Legislature originally budgeted for the job.
———
If you light a firecracker in Washington or Idaho and get caught by the police, you could spend six months in jail and pay a hefty fine. And you’re subject to the same penalty in Lewiston if you light a sparkler.