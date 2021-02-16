Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 16, 2001
Novelist Tim Sandlin, whose career has leap-frogged from dishwasher to Hollywood screenwriter over the last decade, will be in Lewiston Wednesday and Thursday.
Feb. 16, 1981
Lewiston’s new First Assembly of God Church, located in the Echo Hills subdivision, is scheduled for completion in late August.
2001
Olympic athletes Bernard Lagat and Joachim Olsen, along with collegiate All-Americans Jarred Rome and Ja’Warren Hooker, are among the entrants for the 26th annual Vandal Indoor track meet tonight at the Kibbie Dome.
1981 POMEROY — Larry and Nelda Koller will be honored as the Garfield County cattleman of the year couple at the cattlemen’s association annual banquet Feb. 23 at the fairgrounds.
