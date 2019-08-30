Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 30, 1999
A University of Idaho scientist’s expertise in detecting certain plants with an airborne sensor won him a berth on an expedition to Rwanda to document mountain gorilla habitat.
———
MOSCOW — Carved into the stone portals of the 1912 Moscow High School building is a mission statement of what educators of that time wanted the building to become. “Dedicated to the training of the young people of this community for lives of usefulness and to the development of the highest ideals of manhood and womanhood.”
Aug. 30, 1979
SPALDING — Groundbreaking ceremonies for the visitors center at the Spalding headquarters site of the Nez Perce National Historical Park tentatively have been set for Sept. 10.
———
Jay Henry begins his sixth year as head football coach of Lewiston High School with five winning seasons behind him and an attitude that football is not just a game, but an opportunity to learn and have fun.