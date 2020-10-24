Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 24, 2000
The airport at Wenatchee charges $2 for overnight parking, which generates about $70,000 a year, Belinda Jones of Citizens of Lewiston Taxpayers told the Lewiston City Council on Monday night. That’s almost the exact amount the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport goes into the red each year, she said.
SPALDING — The Nez Perce National Historical Park will celebrate 35 years of service Wednesday with contests and refreshments at the visitors center here east of Lewiston.
Oct. 24, 1980
Had the gods of football smiled more favorably on Washington State five years ago, John Elway, one of the hottest college quarterbacks in the country, could well have been a Pullman High School graduate.
POCATELLO — The Idaho Board of Education on Thursday approved enrollment figures at the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College that showed a healthy jump for the second year in a row at both north central Idaho schools.